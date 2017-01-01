Family reflects on the loss of mother, grandmother found dead on the South Hill

Two women found dead on the South Hill on Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash.-- The family of two woman found dead on the South Hill on Thursday has a message for everyone this new year; not to take anything for granted.

Patricia Knouff’s 72-year-old mother, Patricia Johnson, and 93-year-old grandmother, Edna Wisher were found dead in the home they shared on Thor Street, last week.

Knouff said she and her family are to trying figure out what to do next, after being blindsided by tragedy.

"[Family member] told me that they saw it on the news and that it was my mom's house, my grandma's house. I remember they were actually trying to bring up the actual footage on their phones because I didn't believe them,” Knouff said.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for the funerals.

Knouff said they had just seen them.

"I stopped in to see them the weekend before Christmas to deliver some cards and such and they were just fine. We talked for a bit and we hugged and that was the last time."

Days later the place where they shared those moments was surrounded with police and wrapped in crime scene tape.

A neighbor had called the police to check on the two women after he had not seen them for a few days.

Spokane police discovered their bodies.

The coroner found Knouff's mother had died of a heart issue and her grandmother had died of hypothermia.

"My mother took very good care of my grandmother, but my mother died first unexpectedly, and my grandmother needed my mother's help to get up do stuff, “Knouff said, “so I believe at that point my grandmother tried to find my mom and fell and soon thereafter demised as well.”





