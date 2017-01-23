Family members identify toddler killed in Spokane Valley house fire

Latoya Paradise

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Family members on Monday identified a toddler who was killed in a house fire that happened on Sunday in Spokane Valley.

Latoya Bables-Paradise, 3, was trapped in the basement of a home located on East Springfield Avenue at the time of the fire, family members said.

Her mother, Kayla Paradise, said Monday she was just devastated as she recounted how she broke out the window of the basement to save her little girl. She said baby Latoya was fun, energetic, and always happy.

Paradise said they were woken up early Sunday morning by her other two children. They said a fire was on their pillows and blankets.

The smoke alarm went off and that is when Paradise tried to get Latoya from downstairs. The smoke was so thick that Paradise said she could not see her way down so she and the kids jumped out of her bedroom window.

Paradise then broke out the basement window from the outside. She went in to look for Latoya before she began to suffer from smoke inhalation.

Fire crews also could not get to Latoya in time. They were stopped by severe heat and smoke that forced them out of the house. When they were finally able to get inside safely, it was too late.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KREM