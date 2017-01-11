Fairchild AFB being considered for new refueling tankers

Fairchild Air Force Base (Photo: KREM.com)

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE -- An important milestone comes Thursday on the future of refueling at Fairchild Air Force Base.

Fairchild is one of five U.S. bases up for consideration to get the newest generation of refueling tankers. Now high-level military experts are coming to Spokane to learn more about the possible impact on our area.

This is the second opportunity for Fairchild to make its case to become the next home for the KC-46A Pegasus. It is the replacement aircraft for the KC-135s that have been the bread and butter at Fairchild for decades.

Five military bases are now vying to become the newest home base for the newest generation of refueling tanker. The KC-46A Pegasus is currently only being housed at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

Now, the Air Force needs another location that can help support mid-air refueling missions. Fairchild is one of five bases around the country being considered. The 92nd Operations Group currently flies the KC-135 Stratotanker, which the military says needs to be retired.

When the five base finalists were announced, the Air Force said the new KC-46 is one of its top priorities and that it is absolutely essential to replace its aging tanker fleet, so they have the aircraft necessary to maintain the nation's global reach for years to come.

Whichever base is chosen will not get the new aircraft until sometime after 2020. It all depends on the costs to renovate and house the new tanker and the benefits to current and future military operations.

If Fairchild is selected, it could mean millions of dollars into the local economy and the potential of hundreds of jobs created across the region.

Those four other bases up for consideration are eager to help their locations and politicians from all five states are now lobbying the Air Force to try and sway opinions. The meeting Thursday is to see what the impact of the new aircraft would be on the military and on the base itself. A final decision is expected by the end of 2017.



