Expect longer wait times at Spokane Airport from holiday travel

Long waits at Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. – As many travel back home after the holiday weekend, those traveling through Spokane International Airport on Monday may want to plan for a long wait.

Lines are unusually long for the airport, but given the time of year, it is expected. Officials with the airport said flights are up 18 percent from the day after Christmas in 2015. The weather may have something to do with that, as Spokane saw plenty of snow over the Christmas weekend.

The busiest times for lines, according to airport officials, is early in the morning and again around Noon.

Officials with the airport said to plan for long delays and give yourself plenty of time to get to your gate. They expect similar wait times for Tuesday as well.

Spokane Intl. Airport says flights are up 18% from day after Christmas last year. pic.twitter.com/825rPbDhOH — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) December 26, 2016

