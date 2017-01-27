E. Spokane Standoff (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Early Friday morning a man was arrested after a 9 hour stand-off with Spokane police and during the ordeal people were asked to stay inside.

Spokane Police poured into this neighborhood later Thursday night near Cataldo and Crestline. They said there was a person in the home who they thought to be armed. Police asked people who live in the neighborhood to stay in their homes and no one was supposed to go in or out of the neighborhood. This meant people like Collin Beeler could not get to work.

"I saw a police officer walk by and asked him and he was like no, no way," said Beeler.

Around 8:00 a.m. Beeler was trying to get to work at Second Sight Bio Engineering just a few blocks down from the home police were focused on. The shelter in place had blocked him out of the neighborhood.

“Obviously I was being polite with them I said 'Hey, I work down here is there any way to get in?' he was just like, ‘No,’” Beeler explained.

Beeler had to wait it out like the rest of the people in the area. Spokane Police said this is nothing new when it comes to shelters in place. A spokesperson said their main objective with a shelter in place is for people to make wherever they are a safe place. If they are confined to their home for example, they need to lock the doors. People are asked to not go in and out because they could put themselves or others in danger.

In Beeler's case if someone needs to get into the area, police ask them to stay away until the scene is clear. Police said the fewer people in the area the better. There are some exceptions made for emergency situations. If there is a true emergency police are able to help escort someone from the area.

Shelters in place can be used for several situations like severe weather or a police stand-off. Police say each situation is different as well as each shelter in place is different. Of course this could be an inconvenience for those who have to work like Beeler or to get kids to school or just do daily tasks, but police said their main concern was people's safety.

