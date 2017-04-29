Drunk driver plows into South Hill tanning salon thinking it was a Starbucks

SPOKANE, Wash. – A drunk driver reportedly drove through the window of a tanning salon on the South Hill early Saturday morning.
Workers at Slick Rock Tanning and Spa on East Palouse Highway at South Regal said they got a call from police around 1:15 a.m. The officer told them a drunk driver drove onto the elevated sidewalk and through the window of the shop thinking it was a Starbucks drive-thru.
Workers said the driver doesn’t have insurance and she was reportedly driving her boyfriend’s car.
KREM
