Despite warm weather, Spokane River not yet safe for swimming

SPOKANE, Wash. – Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s Thursday, which means many people will be spending time outdoors.

Though the weather will be warm, it is not yet time to hop in the water.

Despite warmer temperatures, the water is still too cold and currents are moving too fast to safely swim in.

“The water looks very placid, but realistically, under the surface, the water is still moving very quickly. It’s very cold. We still have lots of trees and debris coming off that watershed off the mountain. It’s still very dangerous," said Brian Schaeffer with the Spokane Fire Department.

SFD recommends people wait to swim until water temperature is warmer and the current is slower. When it is time for swimming, make sure to bring a buddy and have a personal flotation device.

SFD warns that swimmers should also be aware of undercurrents in the Spokane River.

If you see someone who looks like they are struggling to stay above water, call 911.

