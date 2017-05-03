Deputies searching for missing Spokane Valley woman with dementia

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- Spokane County deputies are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Officials said Catherine Faye was last seen at Sunshine Terrace Apartments at 1102. S. Raymond in the Spokane Valley sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Staff said she did not return after leaving yesterday.

Staff from the apartments said she has been diagnosed with dementia, is bipolar and takes prescribed medication.

She was last seen walking north on Raymond Tuesday night and was believed to be wearing a blue and white flannel shirt with leggings.

She is 66 years old and is described as 5’07” about 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

SCSO said she has no known friends or family in the area, and it is unclear where she may have gone.

Officials said she may have had enough money to take a STA bus but does not have access to additional money, credit cards or a cell phone.

If you have seen Catherine E. Faye or know where she is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10054669.

KREM