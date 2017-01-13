Deputies find suspect in stolen car, flees to steal another car

Second picture of suspect (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy are searching for a suspect who fled from a stolen car Thursday morning and stole another car soon after.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, deputies were investigating a separate at the Walgreens on N. Division. When they pulled up they saw a maroon Chevy Impala in the middle of the parking lot. There was a male standing outside the driver’s door talking to a male in the driver’s seat.

When deputies went to park, the driver, Bradley Shrader, 35, got out of the car and walked into the store with the other guy. The deputies checked the license plate and found out the car had been stolen on January 10. The deputies also noticed a woman sitting in the backseat of the car.

Officials said the deputies contacted the men when they left the store and started to walk toward the stolen car. The men were ordered to sit on the ground. After a few seconds, the second man stood up, fled on foot and one deputy chased him.

The other deputy dealt with Shrader and the female in the stolen vehicle. Shrader was ordered to lie on his stomach but refused. After a struggle, he was placed in handcuffs.

Authorities said the woman in the car had just met the two men, was riding around with them and did not know the car was stolen. She was not charged and released.

The deputies said they also found a small bag of methamphetamine the second suspect threw on the ground. Shrader was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing.

Assisting deputies, Spokane Police Officers and a Spokane Police K9 searched for the suspect who fled but were unsuccessful.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that suspect stolen another car from another woman an hour later. The victim told Spokane Police Officers she was sleeping in her car in the parking lot of Walmart when she was awaken by a man knocking on her window. He told her he needed to get to a hospital and needed a ride downtown. He said he was running from the cops because of an incident at Walgreens and she saw dried blood on his hands.

Officials said she let him in the car and drove to the 76 gas station at North Nevada where she stopped. She told the suspect she could not drive him any further and he said he needed to get to a hospital and out of the area. He motioned toward his waistband several times leading the victim to believe he had a gun but she never saw one and he did not specifically say he had a gun. Authorities said the suspect shoved her out of the driver’s door and drove away in her car.

Stolen car suspect (Photo: KREM)





If you can help identify the man or have any information regarding either of these incidents, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference Sheriff’s Office case number 2017-10003875 or Spokane Police Department case number 2017-20006682.

KREM