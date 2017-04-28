Dentist saves life of man left for dead after hit and run

Jim Shelby (left) was seriously injured in a hit and run crash on Sunday. Friday, he had the chance to meet Daniel Inwood (right), the man who happened to find him and help save his life.

A man who almost died in a crash on Sunday had the chance to meet the good Samaritan who he credits with saving his life.

Jim Shelby was on his way home when he found Daniel Inwood laying on the side of the road.

A driver had hit Inwood’s motorcycle, then took off. Police are still searching for the driver.

Inwood was discharged from the hospital Friday morning, and had the chance to meet Shelby.

“Daniel was gravely injured laying their bleeding out so I borrowed someone's belt and got it on his leg because his leg had be severed below the knee,” recalled Shelby of the incident.

Shelby said he learned how to make the tourniquet when he was a child, in Boy Scouts.

Shelby was only driving down the road when Inwood crashed on by coincidence.

“Kind of funny how the back of his canopy on his truck came loose and he had to stop and fix it and if that wouldn't have happened he wouldn't have been there at that time,” explained Inwood.

“God just put me right in Daniel's path at the right time,” Shelby said.

Police believe the person who hit Inwood was driving an SUV, possibly an early 2000s GMC, Chevy Suburban, Tahoe or Yukon.

Inwood said he believes it was a woman who hit him who had dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check.

Inwood said he plans to dedicate his life to helping veterans like himself who are struggling. He also plans to get back on a motorcycle as soon as he can.

