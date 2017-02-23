Crews fight Spokane Valley outbuilding fire

Crews from SVFD and SCFD8 fight an outbuilding fire near Spokane Valley. (Photo: Sokane Valley Firefighters, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to an outbuilding fire near East Micaview Drive and South Meyers Road Thursday.

The outbuilding is located behind a home in the area.

SVFD and @SCFD8 crews fighting outbuilding fire at behind home at 20005 Micaview. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t1Q3sqfAIs — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) February 23, 2017

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

