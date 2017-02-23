Crews fight Spokane Valley outbuilding fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to an outbuilding fire near East Micaview Drive and South Meyers Road Thursday.
The outbuilding is located behind a home in the area.
SVFD and @SCFD8 crews fighting outbuilding fire at behind home at 20005 Micaview. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t1Q3sqfAIs— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) February 23, 2017
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
