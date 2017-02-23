NWCN
Close

Crews fight Spokane Valley outbuilding fire

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:21 PM. PST February 23, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane County Fire District 8 responded to an outbuilding fire near East Micaview Drive and South Meyers Road Thursday.

The outbuilding is located behind a home in the area. 

 

 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

Loading...
of
Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories