Crash in N. Spokane reduces NB Division St. to one lane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A multiple vehicle wreck near Division Street and Magnesium Road caused traffic delays Wednesday morning.
As of 9:15 a.m., northbound Division Street was reduced to one lane.
A car hit a power pole near Division and Magnesium. Division Northbound is down to one lane for about a block and a half pic.twitter.com/07yG4zNbbO— Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) February 1, 2017
Spokane Fire Department officials said two cars were involved in the crash. One car hit a power pole.
Debris from the crash was scattered for a block.
One person was taken to the hospital.
@KREM2 multi vehicle wreck at Division & Magnesium rd. Debris scattered for a block. NB Division down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/ECjmeK3Us4— althepal530 (@althepal530) February 1, 2017
