Court docs shed more details on 2016 death of 2-year-old Spokane girl

SPOKANE, Wash. – Newly released court documents shed more details into the events leading up to what would be the death of a 2-year-old Spokane girl.

Addy Hoyt died in her bed at a home on Spokane’s South Hill in September 2016. The man allegedly supervising her, Jason Obermiller, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. The child’s mother, Lovina Rainey, was also arrested and faces charges on drug trafficking.

According to the court documents, a woman who lived in the home with Rainey and her children, said she began to notice a change in Addy’s behavior when Obermiller began a relationship with Rainey. The woman told authorities she feared Hoyt was being assaulted by Obermiller and took pictures of bruises that were on the child’s face.

The woman told authorities she confronted Rainey about the bruises, but Rainey seemed reluctant to have Hoyt examined.

According to the woman, she was forcibly escorted out of the home by Obermiller after being told she needed to leave. Detectives noted in the documents that they saw the photos the woman took of Hoyt’s bruises and noted they were similar to the bruises found on the child during the autopsy.

Also in the documents was an interview with a man who said he was with Obermiller the night before Hoyt was found dead.

The man told authorities he was at the home that day working with Obermiller in the garage. According to court documents, the man stays in a shed near the home Obermiller was staying in.

The man told officials that shortly before midnight he got a text from Obermiller that said “Meet me at the car” and then another text a few minutes later that said “Now.” The man said he and Obermiller then drove away leaving Rainey and three other individuals as well as all of Rainey’s children at the home.

According to court documents, the man believed that Rainey and one of the other people she was with were going to leave to go to Idaho, leaving Hoyt and the other children with the two other individuals in the home.

The next day, the man said he got two calls. One was from someone who was screaming into the phone. The man told police he assumed this was from Rainey when she had found Hoyt dead in the house. When the man began to drive to the home Obermiller, who was in the passenger’s seat, got a strange look on his face and said they were not going to the house.

Obermiller then got a call and the man driving overheard from the conversation that Hoyt was dead. When the man told Obermiller they were going to the house, he said Obermiller told him they could not and instead they parked and smoked marijuana. Eventually, the man told authorities, he and Obermiller went their separate ways. He noted that Obermiller was using a phone that he had not seen him use before, and he was taking the battery out after every call he made.

In the days following the death of Hoyt, police received several tips about Obermiller’s whereabouts. He was later found near a cabin in Idaho. He gave authorities a fake name at first, but they later determined it was Obermiller and arrested him.

During the interview, Obermiller admitted to being at the home and around Hoyt but denied having anything to do with her death. He told police about the texts he sent telling his friend to meet him by the car.

Obermiller also admitted to authorities he was helping Rainey distribute methamphetamine because she had recently gotten some and did not know how to properly distribute it.

Rainey said she came home at 3:00 a.m. and went straight to bed. She told deputies she did not check on any of the kids when she got home.

Rainey said she peeked in on the child at 11:00 a.m. the next morning but thought the child was still sleeping and it was not until a 4-year-old in the home checked on the 2-year-old that anyone knew the child was not breathing. According to Rainey, Obermiller left the home before she woke up Monday morning and has not been able to reach him since.

Another man who lived in the house called authorities when Addy was found not breathing.

When medics arrived, they found the 2-year-old laying on her back on a toddler mattress, already dead. A forensic pathologist said a foreign material was recovered from behind Addy’s teeth and against the soft pallet of her mouth. A detective said the matter was consistent with dried pizza crust.

Detectives determined the cause of Addy’s death was blunt abdominal trauma from a single acute injury as from a kick or punch to the abdomen. Officials believe Addy might not have survived less than half an hour after sustaining the injury, which determined the manner of her death was homicide.

