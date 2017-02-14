Councilman Fagan to host public forums on service animals

Spokane City Council (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Councilman Mike Fagan is hosting a series of public forums to educate people on the issue of service animals in the city.

City officials said there is not a comprehensive policy on service animals in the city. The matter of service animals versus emotional support animals has becoming an issue that impacts the quality of life for the service animal handlers, business owners/operators and those who rely on these animals, according to city leaders.

The public forums aim to educate and inform the public about existing state and federal regulations.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Friday, Feb. 17th

5:30 P.M.-7 P.M.

East Central Community Center: 500 S Stone St

Thursday, Feb. 23rd

11 A.M. to Noon

Hillyard Senior Center 4001 N Cook St

Friday, Mar. 17th

6 P.M. to 7 P.M.

West Central Community Center 1603 N Belt St

Friday, Mar. 24th

11 A.M. to Noon

South Side Senior Center 3151 E 27th Ave

KREM