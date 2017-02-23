NWCN
Constituents deliver 'golden ticket' to McMorris Rodgers office

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 11:40 AM. PST February 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ constituents made yet another attempt Thursday to invite her to a town hall meeting.

Dozens of people she represents in Congress headed down to her office in Downtown Spokane Thursday at 11:00 a.m. to deliver a “golden ticket” to attend a town hall meeting on February 28, the same day of the State of the Union Address in Washington D.C.

The people involved in the event believe McMorris Rodgers owes her constituents a chance to bring issues to her in person. Organizers said it “shouldn’t take a golden ticket to win a meeting with our elected Representative to address concerns about healthcare, immigration, women’s health and other issues.”

People signed the “golden ticket” that they delivered to her office, held signs and waved flags. Spokane City Council member Breean Beggs also spoke at the event. 

