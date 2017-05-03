Condon appoints former U.S. Attorney Orsmby to Spokane City Attorney

Michael Ormsby (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Mayor David Condon has appointed former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Mike Ormsby, to be the next City Attorney.

On Wednesday, Ormsby’s appointment was forwarded to the Spokane City Council for confirmation.

Ormsby resigned from his role as Eastern Washington’s U.S. Attorney in March, just hours after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the Obama Administration. Ormsby was appointed by President Obama in 2010.

“Mike brings tremendous experience in public service and private practice that will help the city continue its pursuit of integrated solutions that are making Spokane safer, smarter and healthier,” said Condon. “He has a reputation for building partnerships and reaching out to underserved populations during his time as U.S. Attorney.”

Ormsby attended North Central High School and Gonzaga University, where he earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree. Prior to his time as U.S. Attorney, he spent 29 years in private practice and served on numerous community and civic organizations. Orsmby spent eight years on the Spokane Public Schools Board and was a member of the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees for nearly 17 years.

“As a lifelong resident of this community, I am humbled and privileged to be offered this opportunity,” said Ormsby. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the City Attorney’s Office to continue making a contribution to the growth and vitality of our community.”

Ormsby is scheduled to start in his new position on May 22 pending City Council confirmation on May 15.

KREM