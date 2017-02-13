Community members gather to support local refugees

Community members gathered Sunday for a rally in support of local refugees. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga University’s Center for Global Engagement, Whitworth University’s Office of Church Engagement and World Relief Spokane held a rally Sunday in support of Spokane’s refugee community.

Representatives from World Relief said nearly 1,500 people attended the event.

Organizers said the purpose of the event was to help educate the community on the process of how refugees are vetted and resettled in Spokane. They also wished to give support to the local refugees.

“It’s important that we are supporting them and we’re trying to do our best to maybe change the minds of those in power to allow those families to be reunited again,” said Ude Mbolekwa with World Relief.

Several organizations were also on hand with resources for refugees, as well as information on how community members can help them.

