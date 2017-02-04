NWCN
City of Spokane appoints new Street Director

Staff , KREM 11:32 AM. PST February 04, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Thursday, the City of Spokane made a change in the position of Street Director.

Gary Kaesemeyer, who served as the City’s Superintendent for Wastewater Maintenance, has been named acting Street Director.

City administration will seek confirmation from Council to place Kaesemeyer into the position permanently soon. Mark Serbousek is no longer the City’s Street Director.

The City said that the change is a personnel matter and has no further comment.

