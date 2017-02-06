Browne's Addition plowing set for Wednesday, Thursday

snow plow (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Browne’s Addition will be plowed Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 9 following the City of Spokane’s Stage 2 Snow Event.

Plowing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on both days. City of Spokane officials ask that residents move their cars before that time.

North and south streets will be plowed on Wednesday, while east and west streets will be plowed Thursday.

Signs will be placed at the entrances of the neighborhood announcing the plowing schedule. Cars that are not moved off the street will be towed.

KREM