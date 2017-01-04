Bloomsday 2017 registration now open

Lilac Bloomsday Run is a 12K run or walk that will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2015. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Bloomsday registration is now open!

There are just over four months until the annual 12K race and those wanting to participate can now register online.

Everyone who enters to run the race online through February 12 will be entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch or a GoPro. The winner will get to choose one of the two prizes.

This year, World Relief Spokane is the official charity of the race. During registration, runners have the option to make an additional donation that will go directly to restarting the lives of refugee families in the Spokane community. Donations will provide resettlement assistance, employment services, microenterprise loans and immigration services.

Bloomsday is set for Sunday, May 7. Full details about the race will be released in March.

Registration fees:

$18 plus a $1.99 online processing fee through April 23.

$35 plus a $3.89 online processing fee between April 24-30.

Printed entry forms will be available at locations around the Inland Northwest in March.

Mail-in entries are due April 18.

To register online, click here.

KREM