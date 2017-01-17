Blocked drains a concern ahead of possible flooding

A storm drain has been cleared of snow ahead of a rain event in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- With more ice and rain on the way, Spokane city officials are beginning to worry about blocked storm drains.

The road crews in charge of plowing the snow from the streets are also the ones that will be tasked with unclogging storm drains that are covered with snow after this week’s predicated winter storm.

There are about 12,000 storm drains in the City of Spokane and city crews have already said they doubt they will be able to get to all of them before the rain.

Officials asked that residents of Spokane clear their own drains near their homes if they noticed they are covered by snow. They emphasized they want residents to stay safe, and scope out a situation before doing anything.

Spokane city officials said they will focus on clogged drains along the busiest streets but actual neighborhoods could be left up to you.

Anyone who sees a back-up around town is asked to call 509-755-CITY.

