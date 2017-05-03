(Photo: Sillman, Jason, KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. – After a small plane crashed in Mukilteo on Tuesday, Google trends shows one of the trending searches for Washington state is, “How many airplane accidents or incidents have happened recently?”

The National Transportation Safety Board keeps a record of aviation accidents and incidents dating back to 1962. So far in 2017, the NTSB said Washington State has reported six accidents plus the recent incident in Mukilteo. Based on previous years, that number for Washington State could still get much higher by the end of the year.

According to the NTSB, Washington had 47 fatal and non-fatal accidents reported in 2014 and that number has started to down slightly ever since. Then in 2015, that number was down to 36 and in 2016 it was 33.

When you look at the number of accidents reported nationally each month, there tends to be more incidents reported during the summer where the number of accidents reaches nearly 200 in a month. The total number of incidents reported nationally seems to be going down every year. In 2015, 1,584 accidents were reported in 2015, 1,526 in 2016 and so far in 2017, 340 have been reported.

While Washington has only seen seven airplane accidents so far in 2017, we could still see that number go up in the next few months.

