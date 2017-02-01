Authorities investigating car found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police and Spokane Fire are investigating after a car was found in the Spokane River Wednesday morning.
SFD confirmed no person was found in the car.
SFD investigating car found in Spokane river. pic.twitter.com/lXEq9gq5ED— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 1, 2017
Crews found a license plate near the car, but are unsure if it is from the vehicle. Police ran the plate and traced it back to a stolen car.
