SPOKANE, Wash. -- Potholes across Spokane have a lot of people angry.

They say laughter is the best medicine and many are dealing with their anger through humor. Specifically making hilarious memes for all the city to enjoy. Here are some of our favorites.

Here's a reminder that Spokane has thoughtful neighbors

Driving in Spokane and finding it hard to miss a pothole until I see this sign. #thoughtful neighbors pic.twitter.com/iogTvF7gFW — Marianne Bornhoft (@spokanehouse) February 22, 2017

And don't forget how hard the police's job is when dealing with pothole dodgers

People are even looking for alternative forms of transportation

I think we might be starting to exaggerate how big they really are...

At least we're being honest....

People are hitting them really hard and getting injured

But at least we're keeping it light...

But seriously. They're a problem

