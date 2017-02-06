Arrest warrant issued for wrong-way I-90 DUI suspect

Carrah Goble, accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015, had an arrest warrant issued for her after it was discoverd she had tampered with her alcohol monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman awaiting trial in a deadly drunk driving wreck that happened in 2015 now has a warrant out for her arrest and as of Monday she was still not listed on the jail roster.

Carrah Goble is awaiting trial on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and two other charges for failure to remain at the scene of the crash.

Court documents said Goble drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit and admitted to drinking before driving.

After the wreck, documents said Goble got a ride to the 7-11 on Division where she was seen on surveillance video and arrested in the parking lot. As part of her release conditions, Goble was not allowed to drive or consume alcohol.

She was required to wear a bracelet that monitors for alcohol. It is called a SCRAM bracelet. Those bracelets do not have GPS monitoring though do not provide real time updates.

“The violation they believe was an intentional tampering with the scram bracelet,” Larry Haskell, the Spokane County Prosecutor said.

Haskell said the bracelet was tampered with sometime between January 27 and 28, but the report was not generated until the January 30.

So six days ago, a warrant was issued for Goble’s arrest but she is not yet listed on the jail roster.

“At some point we’ll file a motion with the court about the bail and then at some point in time the bail bond agency that issued the bond in this case will also attempt to locate Ms. Goble,” Haskell said.

The bench warrant said no bail will be accepted after she is taken into custody.

“No bail assures that we’re going to see the defendant in court,” he said.

If you know where Goble is or see her, you are asked to call the police department or Crime Check at 509-934-6329. Goble is set to go to trial in May.

Loading... Carrah Goble, accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015, had an arrest warrant issued for her after it was discoverd she had tampered with her alcohol monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial.

Carrah Goble, accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015, had an arrest warrant issued for her after it was discoverd she had tampered with her alcohol monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial.

Carrah Goble, accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015, had an arrest warrant issued for her after it was discoverd she had tampered with her alcohol monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial.

A file photo of an alcohol monitoring bracelet.

Carrah Goble, accused of driving drunk and causing a wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015, had an arrest warrant issued for her after it was discoverd she had tampered with her alcohol monitoring bracelet while awaiting trial.

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell

Photo of a vehicle that was damaged in a wreck that happened on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015. Carrah Goble is accused of driving drunk and causing the wreck. An arrest warrant was issued for her recently while awaiting trial.

Carrah Goble is arrested outside of a 711 near Division Street following a wrong-way wreck on I90. Goble had gotten a ride to the store following the wreck, according to court documents.

A motorcycle lays on it side following a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit in 2015.

An SUV is disabled in the lanes of Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit following a wrong-way wreck in 2015. Carrah Goble is accused of driving drunk and causing the wreck.

Carrah Goble KREM.com

Carrah Goble is accused of driving the wrong way on I-90. KREM





















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

KREM