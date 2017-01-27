Army Maj. Scotty Smiley talks teamwork at GOP retreat

Scotty Smiley at GOp retreat (Photo: KREM)

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Spokane Army Veteran Scotty Smiley shared his story with our nation’s top leaders on Friday.

He spoke at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia. Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers invited Smiley and his wife to speak at the retreat. Instead of simply addressing veteran affairs, Smiley had a bigger message for Republicans and Democrats.

Smiley beat the odds during his big Iron Man finish in 2015. On one of the hottest days of the year, the man who could not physically see the finish line, crossed it with just a few minutes to spare.

"The most athletes that had to stop the Iron Man was on this day, but I had a vision of crossing that finish line. So I kept on pumping my legs," said Smiley.

He said that race would not have been possible without his time spent in the Army.

"I began to understand the responsibilities that we had, to fight for the freedoms," he explained.

Smiley lost his sight in a suicide bombing in Iraq. Despite that, he went on to accomplish more goals. Goals that have raised money for veterans’ charities and inspired others. His is a story that Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers thought leaders needed to hear.

"I encourage you not just to work as a team as Republicans, but work across the aisle with Democrats and continue to make this world the best nation on earth," said Smiley.

While teamwork was the core of Smiley's speech, he and his wife said they are passionate about improving the care of our veterans through the VA and hope to work with leaders to accomplish this goal.

KREM