Anti-refugee signs pop up around Downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Anti-refugee posters have been spotted around Downtown Spokane.

Many have been taken down, but a few are still out there. One reads, “Refugees not welcome.” Another sign asked white people to stop putting up with the “double standard.” They also feature the website dailystormer.com. The site features sections titled “Jewish Problem” and “Race War.” It titles itself as the “World’s Most Goal-Oriented Republican Website.”

White nationalist papers were put up downtown. Several have been removed, but some still remain. pic.twitter.com/F4dSxRYOrF — Jeff Bollinger (@KREMJeff) February 23, 2017

The President of the Spokane NAACP Phil Tyler responded to the signs on Thursday saying these types of acts are meant to threaten and place fear in the minds of citizens.

“No citizen should have to walk through our downtown corridor and be exposed to such hate-filled messaging. This is 2017 not 1917. This is Spokane. This is Washington. This is America. A place where citizens should walk, work and feel safe in their environment,” Tyler said in a statement.

Tyler went on to say that Spokane has a moral obligation in Spokane to be the compassionate city we claim to be.

“I think all of the citizens, good citizens of Spokane, they stand up and do what is the harder right, you know and addressing these things calling it out and taking it down because sometimes it's just easier to walk around it, avoid it, and put my head down,” Tyler said.

KREM