Air Force changes tattoo policy for recruits

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE -- The Air Force has updated its policy on tattoos to help with recruitment.

Other branches of the military have already adopted new policies like this. Many allowing full tattoo sleeves. For the Air Force, this is a huge step.

"I cannot recall how many times a person in a short sleeved shirt would walk up and I could see what they have in tattoos. I would have to say hey, I'm sorry, I can't do anything with you. You have too much ink," said Washington Air National Guard Production Recruiter Sergeant Trevor Volack.

Sgt. Volack says he has turned away at least two dozen people over the last few years. Until now, the Air Force has had very strict tattoo policies. It enforced a rule where airmen were not allowed to have tattoos on the chest, back, arms or legs that were larger than 25 percent of the body part.

"It's a huge cultural shift for us. The civilian world as we know it is changing to what they're accepting and not accepting," said Sgt. Volack.

The news broke with a tweet from the U.S. Air Force but tattoos are not the only policy changes. Prior use of marijuana and health conditions like asthma and ADHD are no longer disqualifiers for recruits.

A new #Tattoo policy is here! We are also taking other steps to continue to allow the best to become #Airmen. https://t.co/XP9z0ABK4f pic.twitter.com/byicmZxKfz — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 10, 2017

"Before the conversation would stop there, now it gets to continue on. I can continue that conversation for qualification and ultimately fill those gaps of people that we need here in Spokane to help that state mission and national mission," said Sgt. Volack.

The Air Force and Air Guard is encouraging anyone that was disqualified for service before this change who are still interested to call a recruiter. The new rules go into effect on February 1.

