Avista lineman. (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Over 3,500 people are without power on Spokane’s South Hill.

According to Avista Utilities, the outage was reported at 6:11 a.m. Thursday morning.

The cause of the outage is under investigation but crews expect to have power restored by 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

KREM