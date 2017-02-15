32nd Avenue in Spokane Valley closed for crash

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Deputies are investigating a crash on 32nd Avenue just west of State Route 27.

Officials said there were serious injuries in the crash. While Traffic Technicians investigate, 32nd between State Route 27 and Clinton will be closed.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The roadway might be closed for several hours depending on the investigation.

KREM