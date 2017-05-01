Spokane County libraries raise non-resident use fee

SPOKANE--The Spokane County Library District is raising their non-resident use fee to $105, an increase of $5 over last year's fee.

The increase will take effect January 2nd.

Library officials considers non-resident anyone who lives outside the cities of Cheney, Deer Park, Fairfield, Latah, Medical Lake, Millwood, Rockford, Spangle, Spokane Valley, and Airway Heights as well as residents of the unincorporated county.

The cost for a non-residential library card is determined by the average property tax paid to the district by resident households.

KREM