Oregon police officer shoots driver during traffic stop

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man was hospitalized after a Central Point officer shot him during a traffic stop in Jackson County.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the officer pulled the man over at about 3 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation.
Police say during the encounter with the driver, the unnamed officer fired his weapon and shot the driver.
Police believe the driver had a firearm at the time of the shooting.
The driver, whose name was also withheld, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The Jackson County District Attorney's Office has requested an investigation into the incident.
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs