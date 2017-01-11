Snow event could be Portland's biggest in 37 years

A Portland snow storm from the 1960s. (KGW files) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than a foot of snow fell on Portland Tuesday and Wednesday in what's likely the biggest one-day snow event for the metro area in 37 years.

The National Weather Service has not published the official total yet, says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, but as long as that total is more than 10 inches, we did it (a 2008 storm saw just over 9 inches).

As the accumulation ended around noon Wednesday, Hill said the metro area in general had between 8 and 14 inches. So it's a safe bet the last time Portland saw this much snow in a day was January 1980.

Check out archive footage of that 1980 snow storm

As far as winter snow totals go, this is already a big one. It will easily top the 2003-2004 total of 12.6 inches. And it will be the biggest year since 2008-2009.

But that will be hard to top: That winter saw 23.7 inches of total snowfall. That said, there's still plenty of winter left...

Photos: The snow keeps falling in Portland

Check out more KGW archive videos of snow storms past:

KGW