Snow collapses historic building in Atlanta

(Photo: Shelley Chalk)

A more than 75-year-old building in Atlanta collapsed over the weekend.

The building’s owner Kerry Moosman tells us he's been working to restore it for the past 17 years.

He says it housed several different businesses over the years from a saloon to a store and ice cream parlor.

Moosman says he is unsure if he can rebuild. He's just hoping to salvage whatever he can from inside.

KTVB