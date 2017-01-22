NWCN
Small quakes shake North Bend, Olympic Peninsula, but no damage

Associated Press and KING 5 News , KING 8:32 PM. PST January 22, 2017

Two small earthquakes shook two spots in Washington state Sunday, but caused no damage.

People around North Bend felt some shaking early in the morning after a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit 11 miles southeast of the city at 5:02 a.m. 

There were no reports of damage, but some people post on our Facebook page said it jolted them out of sleep.  

"Rumbled like a big truck going by," said Facebook user Ingrid.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday.

The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.

A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.

