Small quakes shake North Bend, Olympic Peninsula, but no damage

Two small earthquakes shook areas of Washington Sunday: North Bend (3.2 magnitude) and in the Olympic Peninsula (3.7 magnitude). (Photo: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

Two small earthquakes shook two spots in Washington state Sunday, but caused no damage.

People around North Bend felt some shaking early in the morning after a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit 11 miles southeast of the city at 5:02 a.m.

There were no reports of damage, but some people post on our Facebook page said it jolted them out of sleep.

"Rumbled like a big truck going by," said Facebook user Ingrid.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday.

The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.



A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.

