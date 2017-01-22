Small quakes shake North Bend, Olympic Peninsula, but no damage

Two small earthquakes shook two spots in Washington state Sunday, but caused no damage.
People around North Bend felt some shaking early in the morning after a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit 11 miles southeast of the city at 5:02 a.m.
There were no reports of damage, but some people post on our Facebook page said it jolted them out of sleep.
"Rumbled like a big truck going by," said Facebook user Ingrid.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday.
The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.
A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.
