A small plane crashed in Mukilteo Tuesday afternoon, blocking traffic on State Route 525.
A single-engine Piper PA32 crashed on Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway about 3:45 p.m. immediately after taking off the runway at Paine Field, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft caught fire after crashing, according to the FAA.
Both directions of SR 525 are closed.
There were no injuries, according to Mukilteo Police.
Snohomish County PUD reported some power outages right after the crash. Although power has been restored to most customers, some near the crash site are still without power.
Photos: Small plane crashes in Mukilteo
