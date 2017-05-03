Kellogg man throws burger at McDonalds window because it had onions

EFFINGHAM, IL - MARCH 30: A Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonald's restaurant on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

KELLOGG, Idaho – Everyone has that one food item they just can’t stomach. For one man in Kellogg, that one item is onions.

Kellogg police were called to McDonalds due to a disgruntled customer. Officials said a man got really upset that onions were put on his burger and threw the sandwich at the front window.

Police said the manager of the restaurant got the man's license plate and officers went to his home. They said they gave him a lesson in conflict resolution and deductive reasoning skills.

We know it’s frustrating when your food gets made incorrectly, but don’t let your hanger get the best of you.

KREM