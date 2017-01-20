ISP K9 sniffs out more than $1M worth of marijuana during traffic stop

SHOSHONE COUNTY – On Friday morning, an Idaho State Police K9 found over 378 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Troopers said they pulled over a Chevy Tahoe on Interstate 90 at milepost 45 near Kellogg shortly before 9:30 a.m. During the course of the traffic stop the trooper sent his K-9 in who gave a positive alert to illegal drugs.
When troopers got a search warrant they found 378 pounds of marijuana. The marijuana was valued in excess of $1 million, troopers said.
The two suspects were arrested for marijuana trafficking and booked into the Shoshone County Jail.
