Shortage of certain cold weather supplies across Treasure Valley

One kids shovel was the only snow supply we could find at Zamzows in Eagle. (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE -- If you are new to the area, you might be surprised to hear that what we've seen the past two weeks in the Treasure Valley is very unusual.

As you can imagine, cold weather supplies are in high demand right now, but as many of you may be finding, there are shortages of most of those supplies at local stores. Many people weren't prepared for this much snow in the Valley.

People tell us they've stopped at multiple stores in the area looking for shovels, ice melt and snow scrapers, but have come up short - something that is unprecedented for our area.

"I just don't think we've had a winter like this in 15 to 20 years," Chinden Zamzows store manager, Chris Owings, told KTVB.

Most people that have lived in the Treasure Valley for a while can second that. Meridian Resident Todd Bennett says he moved here from Wisconsin 13 years ago, and the current weather makes him feels like he's back home.

"This is by far the most that we've had at one time since I've moved out here," Bennett added.

I met one couple outside the Eagle Home Depot who moved from the Midwest to Idaho years ago thinking the winters were milder here.

"We came out here thinking you get a little snow, but not like this. And then, oh well, here it is," Charles Wahl said. "Now it's really bad, it just keeps freezing over."

For those of you who may not know, we typically receive a couple days of snow, and then the temperatures warm up - allowing Mother Nature to run her course and melt the snow on the ground.

But that's not what December has proven to bring; hence, a drought in snow supplies.

"I was stocked up and went through it and now we're looking for more," Bennett said.

Owings says Zamzows as a company orders snow shovels and pet- and plant-friendly ice melt based on needs during past winters. They ordered a three-year supply four weeks ago - and it didn't even last a week!

"The amount of phone calls we get every day asking if we have any, and I know I'm not their first call or their last call," Owings added.

In calling up local stores such as Lowe's, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Albertsons, we were told they are out of snow shovels at all of their locations in the Valley. Most places are also out of ice melt and/or they are low on rock salt.

"We've gone to about five different places and haven't been able to find [ice melt]. So our driveway is very icy right now," Bennett told KTVB.

There's some good news: Zamzows is expecting another shipment of ice melt and snow shovels to hit their shelves on Thursday. This time, they ordered a five-year supply, which they expect to last longer than a couple days.

"We've got to have some snow melt. The whole sidewalk and driveway at home is nothing but a sheet of ice and I'm worried somebody is going to fall," Wahl said. "We'll just keep looking until we find something."

Owings said over the last couple weeks - between phone calls and walk-ins - he hears from about 100 people a day asking about cold weather supplies.

Employees at Lowe's, The Home Depot and Target all say they are expecting a shipment of shovels and ice melt at the end of this week.

You can still find sand and rock salt at some stores in the area. If you or anyone you know have found snow shovels, comment on this story on social media so you can help out your neighbors!

Copyright 2016 KTVB