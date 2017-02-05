Several schools closed or delayed Monday due to snow

Multiple school districts are planning closures and delays due to snow.
As of Sunday 7 p.m., Bellingham, Carbonado, Ferndale, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker, Oakville and Toledo will all be closed Monday.
Evaline, Hood Canal, Morton, Orting, Rainier, Raymond, Rochester, Willapa Valley, and Winlock will be starting 2 hours late. And more schools could follow.
CLICK HERE to check the latest school closures and delays.
