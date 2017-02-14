Sessions could be trouble for WA marijuana industry

SPOKANE, Wash. --The new appointment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions could mean big trouble for Washington's multimillion-dollar recreational industry.

Sessions could call for a federal crackdown on marijuana across the country. Sessions made it clear that he would not rule out prosecuting states that legalized marijuana, indicating he would rely on federal law. This would include everyone involved in the production and sale of marijuana.

Local cannabis producers and processors, like Bodhi High CEO Samuel Kannall, said enforcing federal marijuana laws could work against public safety established by state-legalization of marijuana.

"We've really done a good job of driving the black market out of the industry," said Kannall. "This was a big part of what I-502 set out to do, which was t take funding away from the cartels and take funding away from people who aren't putting that money into the local community."

Kannall said his business and many others within the industry have helped boost the local economy through purchases of production equipment, gasoline, packaging and other business supplies. Kannall also said employment within the industry has also risen.

"We started out as a small company in the medical marijuana industry with about four core members and over the last ten months we have grown to about 27 people," Kannall said.

According to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, Spokane County marijuana retailers licensed by the state sold almost $58 million worth of legal weed within the 2016 fiscal year. The grand total for Washington state was almost $502 million.

