BANKS -- Idaho 55 was reopened Friday after a semi crash blocked traffic for hours.

The crash happened at around 7:16 a.m. just south of Banks. At about 10:45 a.m., emergency crews opened one lane, with both lanes reopened by noon.

Idaho State Police said Ian Laboucane, 50, of Washington Terrace, Utah, was southbound in a 2014 Freightliner with an empty trailer.

Police said Laboucane dropped his cell phone, bent down to pick it up and drove off the left shoulder.

Laboucane, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.

