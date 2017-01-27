BANKS -- Idaho 55 was reopened Friday after a semi crash blocked traffic for hours.
The crash happened at around 7:16 a.m. just south of Banks. At about 10:45 a.m., emergency crews opened one lane, with both lanes reopened by noon.
Idaho State Police said Ian Laboucane, 50, of Washington Terrace, Utah, was southbound in a 2014 Freightliner with an empty trailer.
Police said Laboucane dropped his cell phone, bent down to pick it up and drove off the left shoulder.
Laboucane, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.
KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs