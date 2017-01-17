Womxn's March may bring 100K to Seattle

Womxn's March event poster. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Tens of thousands of women are expected to attend the Womxn’s March this Saturday in Seattle. Planned for the day after the Presidential Inauguration, the event is being called a solidarity march.

It is part of the "Womxn's March" events planned worldwide.

Ali Lee and Liisa Spink are running logistics to turn Judkins Park into a site for what could be the country's second largest women's march on Saturday. They're expecting between 50,000 and 100,000 people.

The Seattle Womxn's March is not releasing its exact route due to safety concerns.

No one's sure if everyone's umbrellas will fit, given rain in the forecast, but they say it's a good problem to have.

"People responded," Lee said. "People wanted to be the change, to be in solidarity, wanting to know what they can do."

The event aims to promote women's solidarity, and the women say Donald Trump supporters are welcome. They're using the phrase "One Seattle.”

"Everybody is accepted here. We're then moving together forward, hoping to be the change together," Lee said. "It's free speech. Everyone is invited. We hope everyone will be kind and respectful toward each other. It's what we're looking for."

The one day is really about the next four years, with 150 organizations planning to attend, offering opportunities for future action.

"And the goal of having organizations is to get them connected with everyone who is coming to march. So, plugging people in, not just about today, but with what they're doing tomorrow," Spink said.

After morning speakers, the march itself will be silent, except for a few chosen to tell their stories.

"It gives us a chance to have silence but knowing that we're there together and in solidarity," Lee said.

Copyright 2016 KING