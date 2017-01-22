Women's marchers donated $10,000 to food bank along route

Marchers donated nearly $10,000 in cash to the Food Bank at St. Mary's, which was along the route of Saturday's Women's March in Seattle. (KING) (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- A Seattle food bank, which was right in the middle of the women’s march, got a surprise from all the people passing by Saturday.

Marchers donated nearly $10,000 in cash to the Food Bank at St. Mary's, which is along the route of the march.

The food bank usually serves about 500 people on a typical Saturday, but they had to close early due to the large crowds. Many of their clients could not reach the food bank, and they were only able to hand out goods to about 250 people.

“Before mid-day, it became very clear that we weren't going to be able to serve all the people that we would need to serve,” said Alison Alfonzo Pence, executive director of the Food Bank at St. Mary’s.

The food bank team handed out bottled water to the crowd and let people use their restrooms. Marchers pulled out their wallets and returned the favor.

“For $10,000 to come in unexpectedly, it was absolutely huge. We were just talking in a board meeting about the shortfall that we were going to experience this year, so it is a big help,” said Pence.