Why downtown Seattle shooting could take months to investigate

A week after the shooting in the downtown Seattle that left three officers injured and a suspect dead, Seattle police says it could be three months before it can release more information about what happened.



That’s mostly because of the investigation into the officers’ use of force, and whether it was justified.



Lt. Steve Hirjack, who runs the Force Investigation Team operations, said they have 90 days to conduct a force investigation into an officer-involved shooting.



The one in Pioneer Square is a complicated process, with multiple crimes and the numerous police officers involved in the deadly confrontation with the gunman.



“It's akin to doing my kids 8-piece jigsaw puzzle versus a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle,” said Hirjak. “It just takes more to put together, but the picture you had at the beginning can be drastically different than the picture you have at the end.”



Hirjak explained they often interview officers twice. Once immediately after the shooting and then again a week later when memories might be clearer.



“But when you have injured people, obviously it becomes an impracticality with getting there right away,” he said. “We have to balance the integrity of the case, because clearly the quicker you get an officer interview in, the more credibility that interview has.”



In last Thursday's case, two officers were hospitalized. One of them was Hudson Kang, who was shot in the face and finally released from Harborview Wednesday night.



The day after the shooting, SPD released photos of the gun, a bulletproof vest, and the round lodged in the vest, all in an effort to inform the public. But Hirjack says it's a tricky decision.



“We very carefully look at what we can put out that is not going to jeopardize future witnesses, it's a real hard tightrope to walk,” he said.



A delicate balance between transparency and protecting an investigation that's designed to find out if a shooting like this one was justified.

