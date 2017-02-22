(Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is hoping to bring in an another $55 million in taxes, with a third of that coming from a tax on soda and sugary drinks.

It's a two-pronged approach:

• Make money off people who consume sugary beverages and put that back into the system to help the poorest residents, specifically through education.

• Create a deterrent, so people will make healthier choices to help cut down on obesity and diabetes.

The proposal calls for a two-cents per ounce tax to raise $16 million for the city. So how much will that cost you?

Let's say a 20-ounce bottle of Coke costs about $1.50. Add 40 cents of tax and it's now $1.90.

A 2-liter bottle on sale for $1.99 would be hit with a tax of $1.35 for a total of $3.34.

"Other cities including Boulder and San Francisco, Philadelphia and Oakland have passed similar policies both to fund youth services and to achieve positive public health impacts," said Murray in his State of the City address Tuesday.

Berkeley voters were the first in the country to pass such a tax. It's 1-cent per ounce and took effect in January of 2015. So far it's raised a little more than $2 million, which is a bit lower than expected.

Money aside, The "American Journal of Public Health" released a study last June which found the consumption of sugary drinks was down 21% over a four-month period in Berkeley's poorest neighborhoods, while water consumption was up.

In Philadelphia, the soda tax took effect in January, so we don't know yet what effect it's having as a deterrent. It's 1.5-cents per ounce and was imposed by the city as a way to rake in $91 million a year. There has been plenty of backlash in the City of Brotherly Love because voters didn't get a say.

Boulder and Oakland's taxes were both voter approved, and Chicago's Cook County is adding a tax approved by the county council. All those take effect in July.

