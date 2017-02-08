Seattle to open Navigation Center for homeless in International District

SEATTLE - Mayor Ed Murray on Wednesday announced the location of Seattle's "Navigation Center," a 24-hour shelter opening in the Spring that will serve as the primary access point for the city's homeless population to get the help they need.

The Navigation Center will be located at the Pearl Warren Building (606 12th Ave. S.) in the city's International District. The low-barrier shelter will help at least 75 people at a time connect homeless individuals to services and transition them to permanent housing. While the facility is being completed, the city will set up temporary sites to provide similar services to the homeless.

Murray also announced the creation of the city's new Navigation Team, which will comprise of outreach workers paired with specially trained Seattle Police Department personnel, who will help unsheltered people connect to the city's various resources.

Seattle's Navigation Center is modeled on the San Francisco Navigation Center, which is a dormitory-style living facility that provides people living outside with shower, bathroom, laundry and dining facilities, and a place to store their belongings, according to the city's website. Additionally, the navigation center will provide round-the-clock case management, mental and behavioral health services, and connections to benefit programs and housing all in one location.

“To best serve those living unsheltered in our community, our services must recognize the individuals currently left outside of our current system,” said Mayor Murray in a released statement. “Some of our most vulnerable face mental health and addiction challenges, or have other individualized needs, such as partners, pets or possessions, that the Navigation Center is designed to address. This new approach to addressing the growing national homelessness crisis, which has impacted thousands here in Seattle, allows the City to fill a gap that has prevented many from accessing services and shelter.”

Murray originally wanted the location to open by the end of 2016.

"The hope had been it'd been open by about now and it took longer," the mayor said at a Wednesday press conference. "Contract negotiations are contract negotiations. We're asking someone to give us a facility for a pretty radical approach, a mix of services."

Securing the location caused the delay, said Murray.

"It's going to be a challenge because if the model succeeds, then we know we're going to need more than one Navigation Center," said the mayor. "And we're really going to have to find some folks who are willing to lend buildings."

The mayor said the city plans public meetings to address Little Saigon neighbors' concerns, like that of Claire Mueller. She works at Kukuruza popcorn across the street from the new Navigation Center.

"When it comes to our staff, making sure that they're safe," she explained was her main concern, but she approves of the idea. "As a citizen, I think it's a fantastic move. We need more support services for the homeless population."

