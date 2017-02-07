Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to cut ties with banking giant Wells Fargo over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices.
Cheers erupted from the crowd when the measure passed on a unanimous vote Tuesday directing the city to end its contract with the San Francisco-based bank. The measure also requires that a company's business practices be considered in city contracts.
Supporters who spoke said they hoped Seattle's action will inspire other cities to do the same.
Unanimous @SeattleCouncil final vote to divest from @WellsFargo. Crowd erupts in chant: "water is life!" #DAPL pic.twitter.com/XApx0INPub— Alison Morrow (@AlisonMorrowK5) February 7, 2017
Tribal members, including from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, urged the council to send a broader message to oppose the pipeline and stand with indigenous people.
Wells Fargo spokesman David Kennedy says the bank is disappointed in the city's decision.
Wells Fargo manages more than $3 billion of Seattle's operating account.
Rally outside @SeattleCouncil chambers after vote to cut financial ties with @WellsFargo over #DAPL pic.twitter.com/c3K7HYndzo— Alison Morrow (@AlisonMorrowK5) February 8, 2017
Associated Press
