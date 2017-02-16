Seattle sewage plant could take weeks to fix

The West Point Treatment Facility in Magnolia is running normally again after a system failure allowed 250 million gallons of raw sewage and stormwater to flow into Puget Sound. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- It could take weeks and tens of millions of dollars before the West Point Treatment Facility in Magnolia is running normally again, according to Mark Isaacson, director of King County's wastewater treatment division.

The facility was severely damaged last week by an influx of stormwater that backed up and flooded the underground chambers.

Since then, more than 250 million gallons of sewage and stormwater have flowed into Puget Sound, said Isaacson.

"I'm here to tell you that we had a catastrophic failure," said Isaacson. "We're going to learn from it and grow from it."

The underground tunnels, filled with pumps, machinery, and other electrical components, were flooded with 12 to 15 feet of sewage and stormwater.

The floods destroyed hundreds of pieces of electronics and other equipment.

"There were no mistakes made," said Isaacson, who said his teams are still evaluating what went so wrong that caused such a severe breakdown.

The facility is no longer meeting its state ecology permit. Isaacson does not know if the division will be fined.

Right now, the plant is able to handle the sewage capacity, because it is not also dealing with large amounts of stormwater. However, the plant is only operating at 50 percent capacity, so additional runoff into Puget Sound is possible.

