Seattle city workers get more paid time off to care for family

PFL Taking Care of Mom (Photo: KING)

City of Seattle employees can now take up to four weeks off, with pay, to care for ill family members.

Mayor Ed Murray and the Seattle City Council announced the new policy on Monday.

"No person should be forced to choose between their job and caring for their family," said Murray.

In addition, city employees will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a newborn or to welcome an adopted child.

The new benefits are being implemented retroactively, to January 1, 2017. Beginning in March, employee salaries will be available on seattle.gov.

It's an effort to ensure that workers, regardless of race or gender, are paid equitably.

